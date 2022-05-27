(UPDATE): Court declares Jonathan eligible to take part in APC presidential primary

A Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, on Friday ruled that former President Goodluck Jonathan could contest the presidential primary of the All Progressive Congress (APC) slated for Sunday, May 29.

The judgment of the court put an end to months of speculations over the eligibility or otherwise of Jonathan to contest the APC presidential primaries, preparatory to the 2023 general election.

Jonathan, who was defeated as the incumbent president and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party by the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC in 2015, has been in the news over the…