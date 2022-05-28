2023: Umeh loses APGA Senatorial ticket in Anambra Central

Former National Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Umeh, on Saturday lost his bid to return to the Senate as he lost the APGA Anambra Central Senatorial District primaries.

Umeh lost the primaries to the serving House of Representative member representing Anoacha/Dunukofia/Njikoka Federal Constituency, Honourable Ferdinard Dozie Nwankwo.

The Returning Officer for the exercise, Mrs Elizabeth Nwokocha, announced the result as follows: Senator Victor Umeh: 152 votes and Hon. Ferdinard Dozie Nwankwo, 162 while Uzu Okagbue ganerred 11 votes.

Speaking to journalists shortly after he was announced the winner, Nwankwo, thanked the state governor,…