Adefarati’s son, information commissioner clinch Ondo APC Rep tickets

A former Commissioner for Local Government Chieftaincy Affairs, in Ondo State, Adegboyega Adefarati, has emerged the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives primary election for Akoko Akoko South-East/South-West Federal Constituency of the state.

This is just as the former Commissioner for Information and Orientation in the state, Donald Ojogo, emerged the winner of the APC primary in Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency.

Adefarati who is the son of the former governor of the state, late Adebayo Adefarati defeated four other contenders for the ticket to emerge as the party’s candidate for the 2023 election.

Chairman of the State Electoral panel, Dr…