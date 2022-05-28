Anglican Bishop advocates diplomatic approach to douse agitations, insecurity in South East

The Anglican Bishop of Aguata Diocese, in Aguata local government area, Right Reverend Samuel Ezeofor, has called for diplomatic approach to douse the rising agitations and tackling the insecurity bedeviling the South East region of Nigeria.

Bishop Ezeofor, who made the call at Saint James’ Anglican Church, Nanka, Orumba North Local Government Area, while presenting his Charge to delegates attending the Second Session of the Sixth Synod of the diocese, maintained that the call has become necessary in order to achieve peace in Nigeria, especially in the Southeast region.

While urging the federal government to find lasting solution to series of agitations in different parts of the…