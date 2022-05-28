Cross River APC petitions police, demands arrest of people behind fake primaries video

The Cross River State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has petitioned the state Police Command, demanding the immediate arrest of those behind a fake primaries video for the party’s Cross River North Senatorial District seat.

In the video and the ‘results’ circulated late Saturday evening, Governor Ben Ayade was said to have lost the senatorial primaries by scoring only 52 votes.

This was just as the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the governor, Mr Christian Ita, vide a press statement, denied the participation of Governor Ayade in any senatorial contest, stressing that the governor…