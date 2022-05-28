Hayatu-Deen withdraws from PDP presidential race

Former bank chief, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen has withdrawn from the race for the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He made the announcement in a letter dated May 27, 2022 and addressed to the National Chairman of the party.

The withdrawal comes barely 24 hours to the national convention of the main opposition party taking place in Abuja to pick its 2023 presidential flag bearer.

He gave his reasons for stepping down in the race.

His letter reads: “I have been a keen observer of Nigerian politics for so many decades, but have not been opportuned to actively participate in party politics due to my engagements in managing critical public and private…