Is 5 months, we arrested 4,000 for kidnapping and other violent crime —Ondo Amotekun commander, Adeleye

In this interview by HAKEEM GBADAMOSI, commander of the the south-western security outfit, Amotekun, in Ondo State, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, speaks on the successes of the agency in the first five months of the year and other related issues.

How would you describe the security situation in Ondo State in recent time?

We started the year on a very good note in the sense that December periods are usually characterised by various criminal activities but the last December was peaceful until we had the first major challenge in Ose Local Government Area. Generally, in collaboration with other security agencies, we continued what was supposed to be Christmas patrol until March to ensure…