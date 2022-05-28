(JUST IN): Teslim Folarin emerges Oyo APC gov candidate, dedicates victory to late wife

Senator Teslim Folarin is candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Oyo State in the 2023 governorship election.

At the primary held at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan, on Friday, Folarin was declared winner having polled 954 delegates votes which was the highest.

Adebayo Adelabu, who was absent from venue of the primary, had 327 delegates votes, Akeem Agbaje followed with 15 votes, Hakeem Alao had six votes, Azeez Adeduntan had two votes while Niyi Akintola had no vote.

In an interview with newsmen shortly after his declaration as the winner of the contest, Senator Folarin dedicated his…