My life, family under threat — Smart Adeyemi

The Senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Senator Smart Adeyemi, has raised the alarm over an alleged threat to his life and that of his family.

Smart, a senatorial candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), announced this in a statement on Friday that he personally signed.

He stated he had been told not to run for the Kogi West Senatorial District seat in the upcoming election.

The congressman, who indicated that he had alerted the appropriate authorities, did not reveal the names of people who were threatening his life.

Adeyemi claimed that his perceived opponents wanted him to drop his reelection bid so that someone else may run in the election to fulfil…