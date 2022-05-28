Obi, Abaribe’s PDP exit uncalled for ― Ikpeazu

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has berated former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, and ex-Senate Minority Leader, Eyinnaya Abaribe, for leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) just because things did not go their way.

Speaking to reporters at the venue of the party’s national convention in Abuja on Saturday, he observed that “some of these individuals had enjoyed using the platform for over 20 years.”

According to him, it would be in the interest of politicians to stop the practice of what he called “jumpology” whenever a particular situation does not favour them.

The Abia governor also assured that he would abide by the outcome of the national convention…