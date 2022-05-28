One killed, several wounded, houses burnt as rival group clash in Bauchi

A violent clash between rival restive youths of Yelwan Tsakani in the Bauchi metropolis has led to the death of one person and scores wounded, just as five houses were set ablaze.

The clash took place Friday night at about 9.30 pm when the youths started shooting guns sporadically aimed at the rival group on the road leading to Lukshi village.

A source from the affected area told our Correspondent that the clash was a reprisal following an attack on Tuesday when three youths were allegedly macheted in front of their house in Yelwan Tsakani.

It was reported that the attackers also snatched telephone sets and other valuables from the attacked youths after injuries inflicted on…