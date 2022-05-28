Sen Kalu retains APC senatorial ticket in Abia North

The Senator representing Abia North, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, on Saturday emerged as the winner of the All Progressive Congress (APC) primary election in Abia North senatorial district.

Kalu polled a total number of 777 votes to emerge unopposed following his opponent, Barr. Fabian Okoronkwo’s withdrawal from the race.

Announcing the winner, the Returning Officer, Chief Paul Onwuka, said the election was through the direct mode of primary.

In his acceptance speech, Sen. Kalu commended Barr. Okoronkwo for his decision to drop his ambition, saying it is in the interest of the constituency.

Meanwhile, the exercise in Abia Central senatorial district between Hon. Sam Onuigbo and Chief…