TMG tackles INEC over extension of party primaries’ deadline

The Transition Monitoring Group TMG) on Saturday berated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for extending the deadline for the conduct of primary elections and submission of the list of nominated candidates for the 2023 general elections, from the 4th to 9th of June 2022.

Chairman of the foremost election monitoring group, Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, in a statement made available to Sunday Tribune, lamented the extension noting that the group received the news with great worries and concerns.

He said that at a time when Nigerians are beginning to have confidence in the electoral umpire some powerful forces are trying to undermine and pressurise it to do their…