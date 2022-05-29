Adron Homes earmarks N10m to give free petrol to 3,500 Nigerians

As part of the activities to commemorate its 10 years anniversary, a real estate development company, Messrs Adron Homes, has concluded plans to give free fuel (petrol) to 3,500 Nigerians across the federation at a total cost of N10 million.

According to the company’s Director-General, Sales and Marketing, Mrs Folasade Oloruntoba, and Director, Sale and Marketing, Lagos zone, Mrs Simbo Oguntoye, the free fuel gift was to appreciate its various investors and to welcome new home owners and intending ones.

Kick-starting on Tuesday, May 31, they said the event would take place in eight states of the federation and Benin Republic, where the company has operational offices.

To…