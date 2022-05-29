APC primary: Former minister, Alasoadura, loses Senate ticket in Ondo

The immediate past Minister of State for Niger Delta, Senator Tayo Alasoadura, on Saturday lost the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ondo Central Senatorial primary ticket to Mr. Niyi Adegbonmire.

Alasoadura, a former Senator who was defeated in the 2019 General election by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the election, Senator Patrick Akinyelure before he was appointed as a minister for Niger Delta.

The former minister polled 88 votes, losing to Adegbonmire, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) who scored 144 at the primary which was held at the International Cultural and Event Center, the Dome, Akure, Ondo State capital.

Other contestants for the ticket include,…