Avoiding the road to Kigali

I read the headlines of the story of a woman who allegedly was murdered together with her children, reportedly somewhere in the eastern parts of the country but I never really read the story. The past few weeks have been hectic for me and I have been “behind the news”, so to say. So you can imagine my shock when an elder I respect so much forwarded the material you are about to read to me. I suspect it was meant as an accusation that those who screamed from the rooftop when Deborah Samuel, a Christian, was cruelly murdered in Sokoto by irate Islamic fundamentalists, kept quiet when a Muslim Igbo woman and her children were also cruelly murdered somewhere in Igboland. The post…