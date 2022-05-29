Bandits kill groom, abduct wife, four family members in Kaduna

ABOUT 50 bandits on Friday night reportedly invaded Jere town along Abuja /Kaduna expressway killing a groom, abducting his pregnant wife and four members of a family.

This was disclosed to Tribune Online by a resident, Hamza Jere on Saturday.

According to him, the hoodlums stormed the community on motorcycles and started moving from house to house.

Jere noted that ‘it seems that the bandits had a mindset of whom they wanted to abduct. They targeted the home of a former commissioner, Abdulrahman Ibrahim Jere, who was out of town at the time of the attack.

“They abducted his wife, a baby girl, his younger sister and his wife’s sister,” Jere revealed.

According…