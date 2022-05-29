Buhari greets Governor Masari at 72

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended best wishes to the Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, on the occasion of his 72nd birthday.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), on Sunday, quoted the President as saying: “I wish you good health and long life as you continue to serve the nation with your well-known spirit of humility and hard work.”

“Governor Masari,” said the President, “has written many chapters in the development of our young democracy and in Katsina, where he is about to end his two terms as Governor.”

He noted that Masari’s immense patriotism, hard work and self-discipline will…