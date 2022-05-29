Ebonyi PHCDA inaugurates development committee executives

The Ebonyi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency(SPHCDA) with support from Breakthrough Action-Nigeria(BA-N), a USAID flagship Social and Behaviour Change Project, has Inaugurated the State Ward Development Committee(WDC) executives.

The elected executives are to oversee the health and development needs of their wards and operation using the National Primary Healthcare Agency(NPHCDA) Ward Development Committee (WDC) as operational guideline.

The State WDC forum is a congregation of all LGA WDC Forum chairpersons across the 13 LGAs of Ebonyi state. The LGA WDC Forum comprises of all WDC chairpersons and their representatives across all the political wards of the Ebonyi.

Nigerian Tribune