Ezeala wins Oyo APGA reps ticket

Ahead of the 2023 election, Chukwudi Anthony Ezeala on Friday emerged the winner of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) ticket for the House of Representatives seat for the Ibadan North West/South West constituency.

Ezeala clinched the Rep ticket after his two opponents stepped down at the last minute at the party congress held at UMC, Molete Ibadan.

Speaking after declaring him as the winner of the primary, an elated Ezeala thanked the delegates for their trust in him just as he vowed to unseat the incumbent lawmaker, Honourable Stanley Olajide.

“APGA is a party to beat and believe in God that I’m going to represent the people of my constituency at the end of the…