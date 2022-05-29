Governor Abubakar Sani Bello wins Niger north APC senatorial ticket

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has emerged winner of the Niger North Senatorial District primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with a landslide margin.

Out of the 435 registered delegates, of which 343 were accredited, Governor Sani Bello scored 335 votes to defeat his rival Senator Aliyu Abdullahi Sabi who garnered 7 votes and 1 invalid vote.

Declaring the results in Kontagora, the Niger North retuning Officer, Adamu Abdulkareem announced the incumbent Governor of Niger State as the winner haven secured the highest votes.

Speaking to journalists shortly after he was declared winner, Governor Sani Bello expressed joy for the victory in the APC…