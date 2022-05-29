Seven years of APC govt has deepened hunger, killings —PANDEF spokesman

National Publicity Secretary of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), the apex socio-cultural group in the Niger Delta of Nigeria, Honourable Ken Robinson, speaks with EBENEZER ADUROKIYA on the score sheet of the seven-year reign of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

What›s PANDEF›s score for the ruling APC in the last seven years?

The APC government, for us, is not different from that of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP). More than half of the people in APC today are from PDP. So, it›s about the leadership of the party and to that extent, APC has been in power for seven years and in all areas – economy, security, national consciousness, unity and general issues of…