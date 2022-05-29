The goal is to take over music industry soon, says DJ OP DOT

Fast-emerging music sensation and disc jockey, Opeyemi Oladipupo Soidiq, otherwise known as DJ OP DOT is making moves to put his name and brand on the world map with music engagements and unrelenting passion for his fans.

Call him a disc Jockey or beat maker, one may not be wrong as the Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State-born entertainer has emerged as one of the most trending artistes making the city and music industry proud with his talent.

From taking his music to different parts of the country and getting the much-needed recognition that will serve as catalyst for his emergence on the global stage, DJ OP DOT says he always wants to bring the best of himself to his job in order to stay…