There is hunger, anger in Nigeria, people looking for messiah —Umahi

Ebonyi state governor Dave Umahi speaks on the current state of situations in Nigeria and why the country needs a more competent hand to rescue it in 2023.

In a year’s time, your administration will come to an end and there are many projects that are still ongoing including the international airport. What is the state of things on those projects?

Everything that is of God overcomes. God is not the agent of unfinished product and if you and I came on divine mandate, then you will know that all will be completed and anchored properly. The Edda flyover, I am sure you have seen that project; it is one of the wonders of this administration and of course our nation and I believe…