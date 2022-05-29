Train attack: Terrorists withdraw threat to start killing victims — Mamu

Kaduna-based publisher, Tukur Mamu has said the earlier threat by terrorists of Abuja/Kaduna train passengers to start killing the abducted passengers who are under their custody, if there request was not made in one week has been withdrawn.

Mamu, who reached a trunce with the abductors on Saturday night said the terrorists who had earlier said they will stop feeding the victims as well as to eliminate them have dropped their earlier threat.

According to him, they decided to drop the idea after security were able to locate the location of their eight children who are currently being held in Adamawa.

He said, when he sent the proof of their existence to their leader, Abu Barra…