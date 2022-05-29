You’re hero of our convention, Ayu tells Tambuwal

A video has emerged showing the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu describing Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State as the hero of the national convention that produced Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the party on Saturday.

The 33 seconds video appeared to have been shot in the Abuja residence of the former presidential aspirant who was seen receiving that party boss and former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido along with some unidentified other persons.

In the video posted on Twitter by Imran Muhammad using the username @imranmuhdz, Ayu could be heard referring to Tambuwal as “my chairman” with his hands clasped as he…