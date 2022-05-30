Abuja-Kaduna train victims and their families’ SOS

MORE than two months after the tragic attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train service that was attended with deaths, injuries and abductions, virtually all the abducted persons are still in their captors’ den. There have been so many videos posted by the terrorists showing the victims pleading for help. While the government says negotiations are ongoing, it is apparent that the families of the victims are not being kept abreast of developments in that regard. The families have, therefore, sent an SOS to the government to rescue their loved ones. This would appear rather strange because in the aftermath of the deadly attack and kidnapping, President Muhammadu Buhari had said: “I…