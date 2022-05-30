Drug kingpin excretes 95 pellets of heroine

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a wanted drug kingpin behind the 2000.6kg Cannabis Sativa seized in a concrete mixer truck in Adamawa State last year, December, Henry Chukwuneku Okamaru (a.k.a. Lawrence Ik Okamaru), in Ondo State after five months of manhunt.

Two suspects, Matthew Donuwe and Friday Nmborgwu, who were arrested in connection with the consignment last December had confessed that the concrete mixer truck with Lagos registration number SMK 890 XB was loaded with the illicit drug in Ogbese, Ondo State while they travelled for two months on the road before arriving Adamawa where they were eventually arrested by NDLEA operatives.

An NDLEA…