I’m disappointed in Yoruba political leaders —Oluwo

THE Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has expressed disappointment over the raging division among Yoruba political leaders ahead of 2023 general elections.

Oba Akanbi said he was surprised at the magnitude of the sharp division, most especially among Yoruba political leaders in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the major opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying it is a clear demonstration of disunity. In a statement issued by Oluwo through his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, the traditional ruler stated: “Personally, I am disappointed in the political leaders of Yorubaland. The sharp division amongst them will unavoidably be to the…