OFIs’ ‘submit before disbursement’ requirement to begin August 1

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has stated that Other Financial Institutions (OFIs) must meet certain requirements set by the apex bank to be enrolled in the Credit Risk Management System (CRMS).

This was disclosed by Mr Chibuzo Efobi, Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department in a circular posted on the CBN’s website titled, ‘Re: Enrolment of Other Financial Institutions (OFIs) on the Credit Risk Management System (CRMS).’

Specifically, the provisions of the regulatory guidelines for the Redesigned Credit Risk Management System have become applicable to all OFIs.

All Other Financial Institutions (OFIs) were reminded by the apex bank to ensure that their…