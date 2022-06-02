my victory is dedicated to God and my late wife ― Kogi speaker

The Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, Prince Matthew Kolawole, has said that he dedicated his victory in the just-concluded primary of the All Progressive Congress (APC), to God and his late wife, Mrs Easter Zainab Kolawole.

Prince Matthew Kolawole won the primary election of the Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency to contest the House of Representatives in the coming general election.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday which was made available to newsmen in Lokoja.

According to him, his past records and achievements gave him the mandate, stressing that he thanked the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello for being there for him.

He added that…