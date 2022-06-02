Rotate power to the South to retain presidency, Akeredolu tells APC

The Chairman of the Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, on Thursday maintained that equity and fairness demand that Presidency should come to the South in 2023.

This is just as the Ondo state governor charged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to work hard towards retaining power in 2023 by ensuring that power and Presidency should shift to the South.

Akeredolu who stated in a short message via his personal Facebook page on Thursday re-echoed the position of his colleagues in the Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum that the power should be rotated to the South for equity and fairness.

He said the best thing is to zone the…