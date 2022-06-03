Group drags Buhari, Senate to court over appointment of INEC Commissioner

A group, under the aegis of the Patriotic Youth Organization of Nigeria, has dragged President Muhammadu Buhari and the Senate before a Federal High Court in Abuja, challenging the appointment of Prof. Sani Adam as a National Electoral Commissioner in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the suit marked, FHC/ABJ/CS/780/2022, filed on behalf of the group by Barrister Tochukwu Ohazulike with, Prof Adam as the 3rd Defendant, the plaintiff is praying for an order of the court directing the 1st and 2nd defendants to immediately commence the process of the removal of the 3rd defendant for being unfit for the position of the National Electoral Commissioner of INEC.

