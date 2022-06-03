Three Oke-Ogun indigenes emerge top choices as Makinde’s running mate for 2023

Ahead of Governor Seyi Makinde commencing electioneering campaign for a second term in office, three persons have emerged top on the list from which the Oyo governor is expected to choose a running mate.

The search for a new running mate which commenced months ago is set to hit a finality with the option of Makinde having his present deputy, Rauf Olaniyan, as running mate for the 2023 electioneering campaign, said to have become a foregone conclusion.

Top members of the government and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) asserted that the governor will not announce Olaniyan as running mate for the forthcoming electioneering campaign, but noted that the choice of a running mate will…