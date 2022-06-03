US: Three dead in Iowa church shooting following Biden gun speech

A man fatally shot two women before turning the gun on himself in a church parking lot in the US state of Iowa, just moments after President Joe Biden delivered a speech urging greater gun control.

The attack took place on Thursday outside the Cornerstone Church, east of the city of Ames, while a programme was in progress inside.

Authorities had not immediately identified a motive for the attack, and the relationship of the attacker with the victims was not immediately known.

Nicholas Lennie, chief deputy of the Story County Sheriff’s Office, said the attack appeared to be “an isolated, single-shooter incident”.

It came shortly after Biden appealed to Congress to pass…