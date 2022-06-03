Worsening malaria scourge – Tribune Online

This week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) gave a damning verdict on Nigeria’s anti-malaria war. It indicated that malaria cases would continue to increase in the country because of the government’s poor funding of the fight. Speaking in Yola, Adamawa State, during a media engagement on Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC) campaign held under the auspices of the WHO, the National Consultant on Malaria Emergencies in Nigeria, Dr. Ini Abasi Nglass, said that 90 per cent of the schemes deployed against the epidemic in the country were sponsored by donor agencies. According to him, malaria cases are low in other countries by virtue of budgetary adequacy. Nglass said: “Donor…