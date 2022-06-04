24 hours after Abeokuta outburst, Tinubu says: I did not insult Buhari

T WENTY-FOUR hours after his outburst in Abeokuta, Ogun State, regarding his role in the emergence of Muhammadu Buhari as the president of the country in 2015, leader and presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, has declared that he had “high regard and respect” for President Buhari and did not insult him.

In a statement personally signed by him on Friday, Tinubu accused his opponents of attempting to present a narrative that he was disrespectful to President Buhari with his comments in the hope that such a narrative would convince the president to oppose his aspiration at Monday’s presidential primary of the ruling party.

He,…