ACF, Yoruba group counsel APC on free and fair presidential primary 

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and Yoruba Welfare Group (YWG) have charged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to allow its presidential aspirants to go into a free and fair contest if they fail to produce a consensus.

They made this known after a parley to discuss the state of the country, especially the 2023 elections.

This was just as the two groups advised all caucuses, vested interests and contending forces in the ruling party to ensure justice and fairness in the distribution of leadership positions.

A communique made available to Tribune Online after the meeting on Saturday noted that only a just and fair election in the country will ensure peaceful…