Akeredolu commends Ondo APC over peaceful primaries

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has hailed the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the just concluded primary election in the state, describing the election as one of the most peaceful primaries in the state

Akeredolu who stated this while meeting with the aspirants and candidates who emerged in the primaries, charged all the party members and leaders to work assiduously for the party to record total victory in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking on the outcome of the primary election, Akeredolu commended the Ade Adetimehin led leadership of APC for organizing a rancour-free election just as he maintained that the party did not allow the imposition of…