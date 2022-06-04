Akpabio cautions APC delegates against election of wrong candidates, proffers panacea to insecurity

The former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Godswill Akpabio has advised the delegates not to elect the wrong candidate in the forthcoming National convention of the party scheduled to hold at Eagle square, Abuja next week.

Giving the advice at a parley with the stakeholders and the 99 delegates drawn from the 33 local government areas of the state, Akpabio stated such a decision portend danger not only to the party but to the country as a whole.

He said the delegates have been saddled with the responsibility of electing a rightful candidate that would fly the flag of the party in the 2023 general election.

