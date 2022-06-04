Kwara Police warn officers against indiscriminate phone, laptop checking

Kwara State Police Command has warned its officers and men against indiscriminate checking of telephone handsets and laptops of youths in the streets or in both public and private vehicles, describing the act as unethical.

In a statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, on behalf of the state commissioner of Police, Mr Tuesday Assayomo, in Ilorin on Saturday, the command told the officers to desist forthwith or else severe consequences await such deviant policemen.

“The command stands firmly against the indiscriminate stopping of youths in both private and public transportation and on the streets for the purpose of checking for incriminating…