Mama Olumo buried inside her room on Thursday night ― Grandson

Dr Toyin Taiwo, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in Ogun, says the death of Mrs Sinatu Aduke Sanni, popularly known as “Mama Olumo” will propel more tourists to the site.

Taiwo made the assertions on in Abeokuta when he visited the family house of the late Sanni to deliver a letter of condolence from Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Tribune Online reports that Sanni, the custodian of the popular Olumo Rock, died on June 1 at the age of 137.

Mama Olumo’s grandson, Mr Samad Sanni, told journalists that Mama Olumo was buried on Thursday night according to Orisa Egun traditional rites.

He said, though her family is not from Orisa Egun, her barrenness took her to the deity,…