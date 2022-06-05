2023: Nigerians will sack APC for Labour Party —Abure, LP Chair

The National Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure speaks with OSARETIN OSADEBAMWEN, on the role Nigerian workers will play in the election of a new president and how his party plan to rescue the country from its current ruling class in 2023.

Looking back at the seven years of this administration, would you as chairman of Labour party say it has brought prosperity or famine to Nigerians?

It is most convenient to start by looking at the provisions of the constitution, which provides that security of life, property and welfare of the people shall be the principal purpose of government.

You cannot talk about welfare and wellbeing of the people without security…