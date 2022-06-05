Afreximbank, ITFC sign $250m agreement for goods procurement 

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has signed a $250 million Murabaha agreement with International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) to support the African response to economic challenges posed by the ongoing geopolitical turmoil.

The agreed mandate of $250 million in the Murabaha Financing facility, which was signed on the sidelines of the 47th Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group Annual Meeting in Sharm ElSheikh Egypt, will support Afreximbank’s Ukraine Crisis Adjustment Trade Financing Programme for Africa (UKAFPA).

The Afreximbank announced the signing by Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, CEO of ITFC and Prof. Benedict Oramah, President Afreximbank, was witnessed…