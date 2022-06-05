 Akeredolu hails Northern Govs for supporting power shift to the South

Chairman of the Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, has hailed the Northern Governors for throwing their weight behind the call that the Presidency should move to the South in 2023 and urging the All Progressives Congress (APC) to pick its presidential candidate for the 2023 election from the southern part of Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement personally signed by governor Akeredolu who described the latest steps taken by the Northern governors as “a landmark achievement in quest for understanding, rapprochement and continual engagements for mutual beneficence”.

Akeredolu however, called on all the Northern aspirants…