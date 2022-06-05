BREAKING: Explosion rocks church as gunmen kill over 50 during service in Ondo

Some gunmen on Sunday morning attacked St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, headquaters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, killing over 50 members of the congregation, during the church service.

It was gathered that no fewer than 50 corpses have been moved out of the church with many casualties lying at the Federal Medical Center, Owo, for medical attention.

According to a source, who explained that some gunmen invaded the church during service, and opened fire on the members of the church, killing no fewer than 50 people.

He explained that the congregation were caught unaware saying the casualty might be more as some worshippers who were taken to the hospital have…