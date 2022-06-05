FG urges NASS to expedite action on traditional medicine bill

The Federal Government has urged the National Assembly to expedite action on the TCAM Bill, which will provide the necessary framework for further development of the sector.

The government also pointed out that the time has come to put the medical knowledge and skills of the forefathers of the country on the front burner for greater value addition, in line with its aspiration to explore all avenues for Universal Health Coverage.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, at a two-day maiden edition of Traditional, Complementary and Alternative Medicine (TCAM) Conference organised by the Ministry of Health and the Office of the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,…