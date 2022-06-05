Has Buhari won or lost the corruption war?

One of the three pillars on which the retired Major-General Muhammdu Buhari hung his return to power as president and commander-in-chief in 2015 was that he would fight and uproot corruption. The other two were that he would end insurgency and insecurity as well as revamp the economy. As the nation begins the processes of electing Buhari’s successor, it is apt to find out how well or otherwise has Buhari fared. This is the task attempted here today by a conscientious Nigerian academic and public affairs analyst, Professor Babafemi Badejo, who is not new to readers of this column. Titled ”Our President and The Corruption Feast in Abuja” Badejo, a former Deputy Special…