Kano govt moves to enact laws to check sale of gas

The Kano State Government has disclosed that it is currently making moves to enact a law that would curtail the indiscriminate sale of explosive related items within communities, following the explosion that rocked the state recently.

However, in line with this, the government has constituted a high powered Legal Committee under the State Secretary to Government, Usman Alhaji, to not only draft the suitable regulations against the sale of Gas Cylinders but also bring recommendations on the desirable punitive measures against the menace.

Disclosing this on Sunday, the State Commissioner for Environment, Dr Kabiru Ibrahim Getso, while celebrating this year’s Environmental…