LACOED prepared me for life’s challenges —Agoro

Honourable Tajudeen Agoro is the 21st president of Eko Club, former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly and Lagos State coordinator, National Poverty Eradication Programme (NAPEP). He told SUBAIR MOHAMMED, the story of his life.

Where was the starting point for you?

I started my life as a young boy, born in Oyingbo, Ebute-meta district of Lagos Mainland in Lagos State. I attended Apostolic Nursery and Primary School on Cemetery Street before going to St. Jude’s Anglican Primary School also in Ebute-meta.

I didn’t attend Primary Six. I did my common entrance examination while I was in Primary Five and passed. I was admitted into Alaaro Community High School in Epe…